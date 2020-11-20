As part of its 60th Annual Hall of Honor, the El Paso County Historical Society will recognize four people whose achievements have brought integrity and recognition to the community.
Rick Francis, Maude Craig Sampson Williams, William J. Hooten and Janice Woods Windle will be honored virtually in the coming weeks and with a banquet later in 2021.
Rick Francis is the chairman and CEO of WestStar Bank and well-known for his civic and charitable activities.
Maude Craig Sampson Williams (1880-1958) was a suffragist, teacher, civil rights leader and community activist.
William J. Hooten (1900-1991) was the editor of the El Paso Times from 1940 until he retired in 1970.
Janice Woods Windle is well known for her accomplishments as an author and her decades of work with the El Paso Community Foundation.
“COVID-19 has forced us to postpone our annual banquet until 2021. However, we felt it necessary to honor these worthy El Pasoans and celebrate their achievements,” Brad Cartwright, the society’s past president, said in a statement.
The El Paso County Historical Society’s Hall of Honor was established in 1961. Past honorees include James Wiley Magoffin, Abraham Chavez, Gertrude Goodman, Rosa Guerrero, Tom Lea, C. F. Jordan, Hana Farah, Paul Foster and Dr. Diana Natalicio.
Founded in 1954, the organization preserves an archive of more than 25,000 historical artifacts and maintains the 108-year-old Burges House.
The society accepts donations, including those in the name of Hall of Honor inductees, to continue its work, at elpasohistory.com/donate.
Information: 915-533-3603; epchs@elpasohistory.com; elpasohistory.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.