Sunset Heights is one of nine historic districts in the city of El Paso. Here are just a few of the things that make it an historic treasure: Many of the homes in Sunset Heights were built by affluent Mexicans fleeing the Mexican Revolution. There are remnants of mysterious tunnels under some of the buildings, thought to have been used to smuggle Chinese workers into the country. And Sunset Heights got its name in 1901, when the El Paso Herald held a naming contest for the neighborhood.
On the Jan. 16 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show” hosted by Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, historian Bernie Sargent delves into the history of Sunset Heights, and the important role it still plays today in El Paso.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM and streams live at Facebook.com/ElPasoHistoryRadioShow. For more information, visit EPHistory.com.
