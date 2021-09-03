For almost a century, they have educated thousands of El Paso girls and boys, instilling their students with a love of service and a commitment to the community.
They are three of El Paso’s oldest Catholic schools: Loretto Academy, which can trace its origins back to 1870; Cathedral High School, founded in 1925; and St. Joseph’s School, founded in 1923.
On the Sept. 11 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show,” hosted by Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, we have three special guests. David Saucedo will share the history of Cathedral High School, and Analisa Cordova Silverstein and Elizabeth Salcido Cordova will discuss Loretto Academy and St. Joseph’s.
They will share details on the historic schools, the leaders they have produced, and the Trost & Trost buildings that are home to two of the schools.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM and streams live at Facebook.com/ElPasoHistoryRadioShow. For more information, visit EPHistory.com.
