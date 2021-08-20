In 1957, a veterinarian, artist and farmer painted a mural to celebrate the history of agriculture in El Paso’s Lower Valley.
Painted by Dr. Horst Schreck and titled “The Experiment,” the mural portrays a group of people as they prepare to plant a field of cotton – a surveyor, an agronomist, a doctor, the land owner, a man on a tractor, the farm’s foreman and a bracero.
The historic mural is now owned by WestStar Bank, and a special reunion will be held as the mural is re-dedicated and moves to the new WestStar Tower in Downtown El Paso.
On the Aug. 28 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show,” hosted by Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, we explore the history of the mural, its connection to the Sun Bowl, and find out about the El Pasoans who were used as models for the painting.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM and streams live at Facebook.com/ElPasoHistoryRadioShow. For more information, visit EPHistory.com.
