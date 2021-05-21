Their names are legendary: Fort Davis, Fort Quitman, Old Fort Bliss. Some were built as forts, others as presidios, military camps or stockades to defend against potential enemies in the Old West of Texas and New Mexico.
During the 19th century alone, more than 30 defensive forts were built across Texas. Some are still standing, but many are gone.
On the May 29 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show,” hosted by Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, we’ll delve into the history of many of the U.S. Army forts built in West Texas and Southern New Mexico. Our guest is military historian John Hamilton.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM and streams live at Facebook.com/ElPasoHistoryRadioShow. For more information, visit EPHistory.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.