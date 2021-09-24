The 15th Annual 2021 Día de la Hispanidad Gala will feature a five-course Spanish dinner and wine, with entertainment by flamenco dancers, guitarists and poets.
The gala, hosted by the Sociedad Cultural de España, will be held at the Coronado Country Club starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23.
Entertainment will include performances by Emi Arte Flamenco, the canto ondo of Vicente Griego, Spanish guitarist Danielle Anaya and the reading of Carlos Otero’s poem, “Raices de Herencia” by Noemi Vinalay.
The organization’s 2021 scholarship winner, Miss Sofia Valenzuela, a cum laude graduate of the political science department of the University of Texas at El Paso, will be introduced.
Information: Martha Vera, 915-274-9563; Mati Olson, 915-305-9008.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.