It was a high-energy night of bon-bon shaking for fans of all ages with megastars Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias the Don Haskins Center on Wednesday, Nov. 10
The duo brought down the house with their catalog of hits in English and Spanish, with Iglesias opening the show in his trademark baseball cap.
Though not a dancer and showman like Martin, Iglesias moved the crowd with a mix of his popular songs, including “Bailando,” “Yo Sin Ti,” “Cuando Me Enamoro” and “Hero.”
With a more elaborate stage and dance show, Martin took fans down memory lane with his chart-topping dance hits, including “Maria,” “Livin’ La Vida Loca,” “Shake Your Bon Bon” and the more recent “Vente Pa Ca” and “La Mordidita” – slowing it down with “Vuelve” and “Tu Recuerdo.”
See more concert photos at elpasoinc.com
