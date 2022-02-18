Higgins Grove, a remembrance in honor of deceased El Paso Country Club golfing members, is located near the 13th-hole gold and blue drive boxes.
Club President Andy Khatami said there are 151 names on the monument with room for an eventual 203.
The monument was sponsored by Cliff Eisenberg in honor of his dad, Jack. The previous Higgins Grove was a tree located between holes No. 1 and 9, but the tree and the markers deteriorated so it was decided to erect a more permanent remembrance.
Khatami said that while those more recently deceased have dates on their plaques, dates were not available for the remainder.
