El Paso County is home to a treasure trove of historic missions and other authentic historic assets. Now there’s an effort underway to promote the county’s rich history and culture with a goal of increasing heritage tourism.
On the May 2 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show” with Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, we get details on the county’s plan. Our guests are Andrea Hutchins, the county’s director of economic development, and heritage tourism coordinator Valerie Valencia.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday on News Radio 690 KTSM. For information, visit EPHistory.com.
