In recent years, the fall television season had been the last bastion of the broadcast networks. Then came COVID-19. With production barely restarting, the network comedies and dramas that usually fill the fall season are mostly absent this year, replaced by reality competitions, true-crime anthologies and recycled shows making their “broadcast premieres.”
Meanwhile, cable channels and streaming services, more flexible in their scheduling and more accustomed to dealing with international producers, still have new product to put on the shelves.
So this fall season roundup of 10 notable shows (in chronological order) looks, for the first time, like our winter and summer TV roundups — dominated by cable and streaming series. All dates are subject to change.
‘Woke’ (Hulu, Sept. 9)
Well timed and, based on its first few episodes, legitimately funny, which would set it apart from some other comedies lauded for their wokeness. Lamorne Morris of “New Girl” plays a Black cartoonist in San Francisco (based on Keith Knight, a creator of the series) who’s poised for his big break when an encounter with the police inconveniently awakens his consciousness of race. His new awareness is helped along by inanimate objects that hector him about his lack of mindfulness, from a Native American spoon to an angry marker voiced by J.B. Smoove.
‘Enslaved’ (Epix, Sept. 14)
Samuel L. Jackson follows his DNA to Gabon, home of his African ancestors and a major embarkation point for the Middle Passage. This six-episode series employs the bright tone and fragmented structure of docureality TV to examine the history of the Atlantic slave trade: Jackson travels to beautiful West African landscapes with horrifying pasts, while off the coast of Florida a team of divers looks for ships that went down with slaves chained in their holds.
‘We Are Who We Are’ (HBO, Sept. 14)
Like his film “Call Me By Your Name,” Luca Guadagnino’s first TV project depicts the dizzying effects of Italy on visiting Americans, in this case an angry, lonely New York teenager (Jack Dylan Grazer) and his mothers, the new commander of an American garrison (Chloë Sevigny) and an Army doctor (Alice Braga). Rather than a gorgeous Lombardy villa, the setting is an Army base in the Veneto and its drab surroundings, but the vibe is equally indolent and sunstruck.
‘Don’t Forget the Driver’ (BritBox, Sept. 15)
Toby Jones, the sad sack’s sad sack, plays a British tour-bus driver whose gloomy but predictable life is disrupted by the discovery of a stowaway on his cross-Channel coach. Jones created and wrote the series with the experimental playwright Tim Crouch, and it’s as if his character from the wonderful “Detectorists” had been dropped into a darker, artier sitcom.
‘Pen15’ (Hulu, Sept. 18)
Playing versions of themselves as middle-school losers and fiercely loyal friends, Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle can arrive at a piercing intensity that’s both familiar and strange. Familiar because many of us have experienced it; strange because they’re adults acting out adolescent jealousy and sexual discovery with performers who are actually teenagers. In Season 2, the fictional Anna and Maya negotiate the fallout from their school-dance three-way and cope with the increasingly childish behavior of Anna’s parents.
‘Ratched’ (Netflix, Sept. 18)
It’s a prequel to the Milos Forman film “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” but in the hands of Ryan Murphy Productions, the presiding spirits are Sirk, Hitchcock and “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane.” Sarah Paulson, in the Nurse Ratched role that won Louise Fletcher an Oscar, arrives for work at a Northern California mental hospital that’s a cross between Charles Foster Kane’s Xanadu and Stanley Kubrick’s Overlook Hotel.
‘A Wilderness of Error’ (FX, Sept. 15)
The 50-year-old case of Jeffrey R. MacDonald, the ex-Green Beret imprisoned for life for killing his wife and daughters, is opened once again. And as has happened before, the investigator is a big part of the story: The series is based on the 2012 book of the same title by the documentarian Errol Morris, in which he argued for MacDonald’s innocence. Directed by Marc Smerling, a producer on “Capturing the Friedmans” and “The Jinx,” the five episodes feature Morris as an avuncular host and are as much an hommage to his filmmaking style as they are a detailed explication of the case.
‘The Comey Rule’ (Showtime, Sept. 27)
Billy Ray (“Shattered Glass,” “Richard Jewell”) adapted this two-night, four-hour drama from “A Higher Loyalty,” the 2018 memoir written by the former FBI director James Comey. Jeff Daniels plays the straight-arrow Comey as first the Hillary Clinton email case and then the Russian election-interference case define and derail his career. With Peter Coyote as Robert Mueller, Scoot McNairy as Rod Rosenstein, Holly Hunter as Sally Yates and Brendan Gleeson as Donald Trump.
‘Fargo’ (FX, Sept. 27)
In its fourth season, Noah Hawley’s exercise in arch noir and Midwestern mythopoesis jumps several states south and several decades back in time. Chris Rock stars as a financial wunderkind who leads a Black syndicate that’s in an uneasy power-sharing arrangement with the Italian mob in 1950 Kansas City. In Hawley’s telling, both groups, along with the Irish and Jewish gangs that preceded them, are victims of the bigotry of the mainstream white majority.
‘Connecting’ (NBC, Oct. 1)
Freeform got its filmed-during-the-pandemic comedy, “Love in the Time of Corona,” on the air first. Maybe the extra time will benefit this series about video-chatting friends from Martin Gero, the creator of the NBC drama “Blindspot,” and Brendan Gall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.