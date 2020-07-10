More than 500 people participated in the first virtual Walk/Run for Families in Crisis benefitting the Lee & Beulah Moor Children’s Home.
The 18th annual event, held virtually for the first time on June 27, included a competitive 5K, a one-mile fun walk and a family scavenger hunt.
Participants chose the time and place to run, including neighborhood sidewalks, trails and treadmills.
The Lee & Beulah Moor Children’s Home provides residential and foster care services as well as adoption placement and referrals.
All proceeds benefit the children and families served by the home.
Information: leemoor.org.
