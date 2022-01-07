El Paso world champion bull rider Tuff Hedeman comes home again for his signature two-hour show next month.
The Tuff Hedeman Bull Riding Championship Cowboy Up Tour will be at the El Paso County Coliseum, 4100 E. Paisano, at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5. The show includes the traditional Western Tech Tailgate Down Party starting at 5 p.m. on event night and the after party at Whiskey Dicks on George Dieter Drive.
Presented by Casa Ford, the event is in its 17th year.
Hedeman, the four-time World Champion and Pro Rodeo Hall of Famer, lines up World Champions and Wrangler National Finals Rodeo athletes to compete for the coveted El Paso championship title. A Pro Rodeo Hall of Famer who also served as a CBS Sports analyst for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, Hedeman graduated from Coronado High School.
Hedeman, 58, rode his first calf at age 4 and started riding bulls at 13 years old and is now considered a legend in the world of bull riding.
Tickets are $25-$90 and available at ticketmaster.com and tuffhedemanbullriding.com
Information: tuffhedemanbullriding.com
