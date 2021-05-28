The pioneer of the sport of professional bull riding, Tuff Hedeman, is returning to El Paso this summer.
The two-hour Casa Ford Tuff Hedeman Bull Riding show is slated for Saturday, July 17 at the El Paso County Coliseum, 4100 E. Paisano.
The Ride It Out Tour will include the traditional Western Tech Tailgate Down Party on event night at the coliseum and the after party at Whiskey Dicks.
Top-ranked bull riders and bulls will compete for one night only as Hedeman, the four-time World Champion and Pro Rodeo Hall of Famer, lines up World Champions and Wrangler National Finals Rodeo athletes to compete for the coveted El Paso championship title.
“I have either been competing or producing bull ridings for the people of El Paso for over 28 years, it’s great to have the opportunity to bring it back later in the year and be part of such an awesome weekend in the town I call home,” Hedeman, a native El Pasoan, said in a statement.
Throughout the event, 24 bull riders and 40 bulls will compete in a three-round tournament-style sudden death format. The event concludes in a final four-man round.
El Paso will be the first stop on the tour.
Tickets start at $25. Discount coupons available at Cavender’s Western Outfitters store.
Tickets are now on sale at ticketmaster.com, tuffhedemanbullriding.com and at the Coliseum Box Office.
