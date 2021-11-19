The Heart Cart – à la carte hospitality and comfort care on wheels – was unveiled at Providence Children’s Hospital on Wednesday, Nov. 17.
The Heart Cart, which is stocked with small meals, snacks, refreshments and activity kits, offers support to families of children who are unable to leave their child’s bedside.
The initiative is a partnership with the Ronald McDonald House, Providence Children’s Hospital and The Junior League of El Paso, which funded the project.
It’s an extension of The Ronald McDonald Family Room Program at the hospital.
“On average, more than 6,000 visitors use that Ronald McDonald Family Room. We are excited to partner with the JLEP since they were instrumental in the opening of the original Ronald McDonald House of El Paso,” said Frank Lopez, executive director of RMHC El Paso.
The nonprofit Ronald McDonald House opened in El Paso in 1984.
For information or to donate: rmhelp.org.
