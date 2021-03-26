I recently received two wonderful letters from longtime friends of mine. One was from Rosa Guerrero, a former dancer and instructor, and one from the wife of Jerry Armstrong, Marilyn, who is still mourning the passing of her husband.
Rosa Guerrero wrote:
«I hope you and your wife, Helen, are okay, especially for 2021.
«...I had been thinking of you and all the writings you have done the last years. Since I have one foot in the grave at 88, my daughter, Ana, is a meticulous organizer. I am not. She asked me before I die to get my home clean, organized and get rid of unnecessary items.
«... Pictures to me are the greatest memories keepers. Ana found the ones I am sending to you.”
One in particular caught my interest. It›s of several legendary coaches H.R. Moye, Sergio Guerrero (Rosa’s husband), coach C.D. Jarvis, Raul Gonzales and K.C. Brown. Moye coached at Jefferson; Jarvis coached at El Paso and Brown at Austin. Guerrero and Gonzales both played basketball for Jarvis.
MARILYN SENT me more information on Armstrong›s funeral. She wrote:
«Jerry Armstrong, who put Eaglelville in the national national sports map, passed away at his home in Mountain Grove, Mo., on Feb. 4 following a long battle with cancer. Mr. Armstrong ... made history when he became a member of the Texas Western College basketball team that defeated the University of Kentucky for the NCAA national championship.”
Although coach Don Haskins used only black players in the NCAA title game, Armstrong was instrumental in the semi-final game with his defensive play to get the TWC Miners to the championship game.
MY MEA CULPA section:
Bill Burton, chief executive officer of Mithoff, Burton Partners, wrote:
“Thanks for your article on El Paso Baseball, via your review of Bob Ingram’s book, From Browns to Diablos. Please note there is an error in your review/timeline:
«The closing point says, that in 2014, Paul Foster created the El Paso Chihuahuas…
“That is not accurate. While Paul was a part of that initiative, it was MountainStar Sports Group that brought Triple-A Baseball to El Paso, through their purchase of the Tucson Padres. That team, of course, is now the El Paso Chihuahuas.
«I point this out because MountainStar Sports Group consists of Woody and Josh Hunt, and Paul and Alejandra Foster. They, collectively, created the El Paso Chihuahuas…. it wasn’t just Paul.”
I MADE AT LEAST three other errors in my last column. I usually ask my wife, Helen, to edit each column but I decided to not to this time. It was a big mistake.
I wrote that when the railroad arrived in El Paso in 1981, they brought gambler, gunmen and dancing girls – and no doubt baseball players to El Paso. It should have been 1881. Further down in my column, I stated that the railroads also brought lumber to O.T. Bassett. It was used to build a baseball “park” in 1994. Of course, it should’ve been 1894. And that The El Paso Herald-Post declared in 1986 that “Baseball fever is all over town. It is epidemic.» Of course, it should have been 1886.
Veteran sports journalist, historian and author Ray Sanchez welcomes suggestions for his column. His column periodically runs in El Paso Inc.’s B-Section. Contact him at (915) 584-0626, by email at rayf358@yahoo.com or online at raysanchezbooks.com.
