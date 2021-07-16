Centro De Salud Familiar La Fe is hosting a community event to commemorate the second anniversary of the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting in El Paso.
“Healing Together: An Evening in Memory of the 23 Lives Lost on Aug. 3, 2019,” will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2 at the La Fe Culture and Technology Center, 721 S. Ochoa.
The evening will include cultural arts presentations by the Matachines San Ignacio de Loyola, the Ballet Folklorico Totec de La Fe, and the Mariachi Real Azteca. Special guests include poet and authors Benjamin Alire Sáenz and Gris Muñoz, as well as County Judge Ricardo A. Samaniego.
This free event is held in partnership with the El Paso County Month of Healing and Unity Project.
Organizers encourage the public to arrive early as space is limited.
Centro de Salud Familiar La Fe, Inc. is a federal community health center serving the border region since 1967.
The organization includes 10 community health centers and clinics, the La Fe Preparatory School and numerous social-justice and community programs.
Information: 915-534-7979.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.