We all have a story of where we were that Aug. 3 two years ago.
For many of us, that moment at the Central El Paso Walmart where an armed man gunned down our family, friends and neighbors is when our world was turned upside down.
For the families of 23 people who lost their lives, the world stopped turning altogether.
That moment of fear, bloodshed, heartache and tears is forever marked in our hearts.
But so are the many more moments that followed that fateful day.
Highly trained first responders and average citizens working bravely in tandem to save strangers. Healthcare workers leaning on faith as much as their training to healthe hurt and save lives. Prayers led by spiritual and religious leaders of all faiths. Strangers donating blood, delivering waterand opening their hearts and wallets for numerous causes created by the tragedy.
The moment of hatred that aimed to divide us instead united us.
As we continue to heal, our hope and will strengthen.
Today, we pause to remember with these events:
FRIDAY-SATURDAY, JULY 30-31
Ascarate Luminaria Remembrance
El Paso County and the El Paso United Family Resiliency Center will host a Luminaria Remembrance drive-thru at Ascarate Park on July 30-31.
The luminaria pathway will symbolize the community’s road toward a resilient future. As cars drive through the park, they’ll be able to reflect and commemorate with the sounds and melodies of local musicians.
In addition, 23 skylights will light the César Chávez Border Highway along Ascarate Park, in honor of the 23 lives lost in the shooting.
The Luminaria Remembrance will take place from 8:30 to 11 p.m. on Friday, July 30 and Saturday, July 31.
Information: elpasounitedfrc.org/loveforelpaso
SATURDAY, JULY 31
Vitalant Blood Drive & Plaque Dedication
Vitalant will honor blood donors for stepping up and saving lives after the Aug. 3, 2019, shooting with a blood drive and El Paso Strong Plaque Dedication.
In attendance will be Luis Calvillo, who was struck five times during the shooting, to meet and thank the donors who donated the blood that saved his life. He spent two months in the hospital and received several blood transfusions during his stay.
Vitalant will also unveil a plaque honoring the victims and survivors of the shooting, as well as the thousands of blood donors who stepped up after the tragic event.
The event is at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 31 at Vitalant, 424 S. Mesa Hills. The public is invited to donate blood at the event, or at their El Paso Strong Blood Drives on Friday and Saturday at Cielo Vista and Mesilla Valley Malls.
Appointments can be made by calling 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825) or by visiting vitalant.org. Walk-ins are also welcome.
SUNDAY, AUG. 1
Memorial Food Drive
U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar and her summer fellowship students Jay Tuckman and Jess Ramos are hosting a food drive from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ponder Park, 7500 W.H. Burges.
The event is as part of Day of Action honoring the strength of the El Paso community following the shooting.
Canned goods and other nonperishable items will be donated to food pantries across the city, while monetary donations can be made directly to the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank at elpasoansfightinghunger.org.
Moms Demand Action Blood Drive
The local organization that promotes gun safety and gun sense is hosting a blood drive to honor the victims and survivors of the shooting, noting that gunshot victims require 10 times more blood than other transfusion patients.
The drive begins at 11 a.m. at Ponder Park, 7500 W.H. Burges.
Reserve a donation at https://donors.vitalant.org. Walk-ups are welcome
Information: momsdemandaction.org
MONDAY, AUG. 2
Centro De Salud Familiar La Fe
The community center is hosting a cultural arts presentation, “Healing Together: An Evening in Memory of the 23 Lives Lost on Aug. 3, 2019,” from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the La Fe Culture and Technology Center, 721 S. Ochoa.
Matachines San Ignacio de Loyola, the Ballet Folklorico Totec de La Fe, and the Mariachi Real Azteca will perform. Special guests include poet and authors Benjamin Alire Sáenz and Gris Muñoz, as well as County Judge Ricardo Samaniego.
Information: 915-534-7979.
TUESDAY, AUG. 3
El Paso County Healing Garden
El Paso County will unveil the Healing Garden at Ascarate Park, which is intended to act as a beacon of strength and unity.
County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, county commissioners and other community leaders will participate.
Families of the 23 victims will be honored guests, as well as icon and acitivist Dolores Huerta and Grammy-winning cellist Zuill Bailey.
The Healing Garden event is closed to the public but will be livestreamed on the El Paso County YouTube channel starting at 7 p.m.
El Paso Chamber
Star on the Mountain
The Star on the Mountain will flash 23 times in honor of those who lost their lives in the mass shooting.
Mayor Oscar Leeser will read the victims’ names starting at 8:30 p.m. at the parking lot of Superior Copy Machines, 2001 Grant.
“For 80 years, the Star on the Mountain has been a symbol for El Paso – a symbol that means hope, that means unity, that means home,” El Paso Chamber President and CEO David Jerome said in a statement.
Information: elpaso.org
Luminarias: Love for El Paso
El Paso County hosted a luminaria drive through at Ascarate Park July 30-31 to commemorate the second anniversary of the shooting. The county invites the community to pay their respects by placing a luminaria on their porch or front door on the evening of Aug. 3.
ONGOING
Creative Kids: A Retrospective of a Year of Healing
An exhibit showcasing the works of art from families directly affected by the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting is on display at the Creative Kids oLo Gallery, 504 San Francisco, Union Plaza, during regular hours.
A private opening of “A Retrospective of a Year of Healing” was set for Saturday, July 31.
In partnership with the El Paso United Family Resiliency Center, Creative Kids in 2020 created the Resiliency Art Program to help families cope with and heal from adversity.
Information: creativekidsart.org
#ElPasoKind
The Paso del Norte Community Foundation is sharing acts of kindness through social media. You’re invited to share yours by posting pictures or videos with a description to social media using the hashtag #ElPasoKind.
Acts of kindness can include acts such as volunteering, paying for a stranger’s coffee, or giving back to your favorite charitable cause.
Information: elpasounitedfrc.org/loveforelpaso
