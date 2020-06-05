Actor Matthew McConaughey and his wife, model Camila McConaughey, on behalf of Lincoln Motor Company, have donated 25,000 surgical masks to University Medical Center of El Paso.
Another 2,000 masks will be distributed to the El Paso County Medical Society.
The donation, which arrived June 1, is part of the more than 125,000 facemasks the McConaugheys are delivering on a road trip across Texas – though it didn’t include a stop in El Paso.
“All of us at UMC are grateful to Matthew, Camila and Lincoln for this generous donation,” Jacob Cintron, president and CEO of UMC, said in a statement.
“Masks are vital to reducing the potential spread of infectious disease. At this unprecedented time in our history, knowing that so many people from across our state and nation are finding ways to support our healthcare community and the patients we care for, we are all heartened and strengthened in this journey.”
The masks will be donated through the UMC Foundation, a separate nonprofit organization that manages all major donations to the hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.