The hardwood in the Don Haskins Center is getting a makeover with a new design that will feature the Franklin Mountains, the Star on the Mountain, legendary coach Don Haskins’ signature and the words “Glory Road.”
The Cardwell Family donated $100,000 to the university to refinish the court and incorporate the new design.
The donation will also go toward new banners at the Don and improved graphics at the Foster Stevens Center.
The improvements will take place this summer and will be completed before the 2021-22 basketball season. Glory Road – a reference to the 2006 Disney film showcasing the story of the 1966 Texas Western NCAA National
Championship team under Haskins – will be positioned on the top right of the court.
The updated banners will include a new 1966 Texas Western National Championship banner and another honoring Haskins, a Hall of Fame honoree, and his 719 career wins.
Other banners will highlight the accomplishments of both the men’s and women’s basketball programs.
The Foster Stevens Center will also see enhancements in the main lobby with focuses on the 1966 championship and the Haskins era, as well as recognizing the men’s and women’s basketball programs.
Thank you to the 𝐂𝐀𝐑𝐃𝐖𝐄𝐋𝐋 𝐅𝐀𝐌𝐈𝐋𝐘 for their generous gift! We're moving in the right direction! 📈— UTEP Miners (@UTEPAthletics) May 11, 2021
🏀Refinish the Don Haskins Center Court
🏀New Banners in the Don Haskins Center
🏀Updated Graphics in the Foster Stevens Center
💻 https://t.co/bdIXmgAv8z#PicksUp pic.twitter.com/tNH6KusY0C
