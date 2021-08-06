He was an outlaw, gunfighter and self-taught attorney.
He was John Wesley Hardin, a controversial character from El Paso’s days as the epicenter of the wild, wild West.
Hardin met his demise on Aug. 19, 1895, and is buried in El Paso’s historic Concordia Cemetery.
On the Aug. 14 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show,” hosted by Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, we explore how Hardin meet his fate and find out more about the John Wesley Hardin Secret Society. Our special guest is Patricia Kiddney with the Concordia Heritage Association.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM and streams live at Facebook.com/ElPasoHistoryRadioShow. For more information, visit EPHistory.com.
