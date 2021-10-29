Looking for some Halloween fun across the borderland this weekend? Here’s a list of things to do before the ghosts and ghouls disappear for another year – featuring our What’s Up Promotions Halloween Costume Contest winner (as voted on by readers) and some of our favorite entries!

CORN MAZES

El Paso’s Corn Maze

1100 Nuevo Hueco Tanks

1-6 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays thru Oct. 31

Info: elpasocornmaze.com, El Paso’s Corn Maze on Facebook, @elpasocornmaze on Instagram

 

La Union Corn Maze

1101 Hwy. 28, Anthony, N.M.

5-10 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays; noon-6 p.m. Sundays thru Nov. 7

Info: launionmaze.com, La Union Maze on Facebook, @launionmaze on Instagram.

 

Mesilla Valley Maze

3855 W. Picacho, Las Cruces

11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays thru Oct. 31

Info: mesillavalleymaze.com or @mesillavalleymaze on Facebook and Instagram.

 

HAUNTED HOUSES

Forbidden Acres 

13161 Tobacco (far East Montana)

8 p.m.-midnight Saturday; 8-10:30 p.m. Sunday thru Oct. 31

Info: @forbiddenacres on Facebook, Instagram

 

Murder House

301 S. Ochoa

6 p.m.-midnight Saturday; 6-10 p.m. Sunday thru Oct. 31.

Info: @murderhouseat301 on Facebook, Instagram or call 915-227-0306 

 

The Fields Have Eyes

Desert Warriors Paintball, 13900 Montana

7 p.m.-midnight Saturday; 7-10 p.m. Sunday thru Oct. 31.

Info: @thehauntedhousesofterror on Facebook, Instagram

 

The Haunted Theater

Sunland Park Mall, 750 Sunland Park

7 p.m.-midnight Saturday; 7-10 p.m. Sunday thru Oct. 31.

Info: @thehauntedhousesofterror on Facebook, Instagram

EVENTS

KLAQ Halloween Parade

2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

Album Park, 3110 Parkwood

Info: klaq.com 

 

Parks & Rec Halloween Carnivals

4-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31 at the following centers:

Chamizal, 2101 Cypress

Galatzan, 650 Wallenberg

Gary del Palacio, 3001 Parkwood

Marty Robbins, 11600 Vista Del Sol

Officer David Ortiz, 563 N. Carolina

The Beast Urban Park, 13501 Jason Crandall

Sylvia A. Carreon, 709 Lomita

Valle Bajo, 7480 Alameda

Veterans, 5301 Salem

Info: elpasotexas.gov/parks-and-recreation; Parks and Recreation on Facebook & Twitter

 

