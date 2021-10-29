Looking for some Halloween fun across the borderland this weekend? Here’s a list of things to do before the ghosts and ghouls disappear for another year – featuring our What’s Up Promotions Halloween Costume Contest winner (as voted on by readers) and some of our favorite entries!
CORN MAZES
El Paso’s Corn Maze
1100 Nuevo Hueco Tanks
1-6 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays thru Oct. 31
Info: elpasocornmaze.com, El Paso’s Corn Maze on Facebook, @elpasocornmaze on Instagram
La Union Corn Maze
1101 Hwy. 28, Anthony, N.M.
5-10 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays; noon-6 p.m. Sundays thru Nov. 7
Info: launionmaze.com, La Union Maze on Facebook, @launionmaze on Instagram.
Mesilla Valley Maze
3855 W. Picacho, Las Cruces
11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays thru Oct. 31
Info: mesillavalleymaze.com or @mesillavalleymaze on Facebook and Instagram.
HAUNTED HOUSES
Forbidden Acres
13161 Tobacco (far East Montana)
8 p.m.-midnight Saturday; 8-10:30 p.m. Sunday thru Oct. 31
Info: @forbiddenacres on Facebook, Instagram
Murder House
301 S. Ochoa
6 p.m.-midnight Saturday; 6-10 p.m. Sunday thru Oct. 31.
Info: @murderhouseat301 on Facebook, Instagram or call 915-227-0306
The Fields Have Eyes
Desert Warriors Paintball, 13900 Montana
7 p.m.-midnight Saturday; 7-10 p.m. Sunday thru Oct. 31.
Info: @thehauntedhousesofterror on Facebook, Instagram
The Haunted Theater
Sunland Park Mall, 750 Sunland Park
7 p.m.-midnight Saturday; 7-10 p.m. Sunday thru Oct. 31.
Info: @thehauntedhousesofterror on Facebook, Instagram
EVENTS
KLAQ Halloween Parade
2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
Album Park, 3110 Parkwood
Info: klaq.com
Parks & Rec Halloween Carnivals
4-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31 at the following centers:
Chamizal, 2101 Cypress
Galatzan, 650 Wallenberg
Gary del Palacio, 3001 Parkwood
Marty Robbins, 11600 Vista Del Sol
Officer David Ortiz, 563 N. Carolina
The Beast Urban Park, 13501 Jason Crandall
Sylvia A. Carreon, 709 Lomita
Valle Bajo, 7480 Alameda
Veterans, 5301 Salem
Info: elpasotexas.gov/parks-and-recreation; Parks and Recreation on Facebook & Twitter
