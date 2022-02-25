Happy birthday, Art Spot!

We kicked off our monthly Art Spot series three years ago this month to showcase public art – murals, sculptures and other installations – that add vibrancy, creativity and culture to our community.
We’ve had so much to work with – more than 140 pieces of art so far. A majority of our featured pieces are murals – focused primarily in Segundo Barrio, South Central El Paso and Downtown – that have defined and recorded the art, culture and history of our community. But they span every corner of the city.
And much of the artwork we feature is a result of the city’s Public Art Plan, overseen by the Museum and Cultural Affairs Department. The plan sets aside 2% from the budgets of every capital improvement project within the city for public art.
Our art scene is as vibrant as ever and there’s much more to come: The City Council recently approved the 2022 Public Art Plan, which has nearly 30 projects in progress.
While those projects come to fruition, if there’s a mural, sculpture or other piece you’d like to see featured, email us at features@elpasoinc.com.
Check out our interactive map below to find all our featured Art Spot pieces:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.