Have you ever been 8,000 miles away from home when all you want is a home-cooked meal?
The family that owns and operates the Halo Halo Filipino Restaurant in East El Paso has felt that and wants to make sure that every Filipino in the region can feel at home at their eatery while others partake in the Philippines’ rich, delicious mix of a culture.
“Most Filipinos can cook,” said co-owner Angelica Cruiz, who shares primary ownership duties with her sister and her sister’s husband.
“But we noticed there was a large number of Filipinos in El Paso and no Filipino restaurants, so we decided to fix that. In the Philippines, there are these kitchenettes along the street where you just point at what you want and that’s how it’s served, and that’s how we want things to feel here.”
Filipino food itself is a mix of Spanish and Asian food.
“There are many similarities in the dishes, but the way they are prepared varies greatly,” Cruiz said. “We also have menudo, but unlike most regional menudo which is very soupy, ours is like a stew.”
Cruiz speaks with a calmness and devotion to the food that doesn’t betray a trace of her other occupation – health care worker at University Medical Center of El Paso.
“My sister is a nurse for cancer patients and I’m the house supervisor,” she said.
That contributed to the biggest challenge that Halo Halo faced during the pandemic – a shortage of hands. That wasn’t because of a lack of outside inter- est or lockdown restrictions, but because only the family knows how to cook these exotic recipes in an authentic manner.
Everybody in the kitchen is related in some way. Everyone is a cousin, a sibling, an aunt – or a spouse. They’ve simply decided to share their family recipes with the whole world – one borderland resi- dent at a time.
Menu items include Lumpia spring rolls, Kare Kare beef cooked in peanut sauce, Sisig grilled pork that is double-cooked, and more common Asian fare like barbecue pork.
As for the name, Halo Halo itself is the name of a Filipino dessert containing flan, ube ice cream, shaved ice and a whole set of fruits and other ingredients. Halo Halo translates to “mix, mix.”
“It’s just like the culture of the Philippines,” Cruiz said. “It’s a mix of every- thing.”
