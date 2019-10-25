The Haddad family has contributed much to the development of El Paso.
It has produced real estate folks, doctors and businessmen.
I especially remember Carmen Haddad, one of the matriarchs of the family.
She was born of immigrant parents in 1925 in Vera Cruz, Mexico, one day after her family arrived from Jawaikot, Syria. Eventually, the family immigrated to El Paso.
She graduated from El Paso High School, my alma mater, in 1943.
AFTER RAISING a family of four, Carmen became a fierce advocate of education. She became president of the districtwide Parent Teacher Association, and then went on to a career with the El Paso Independent School District, from where she retired after 25 years of service, spending the majority of those years at El Paso High School caring for all her audio visual students.
She was dedicated to and actively involved with her church, St. Clements, and was a member of St. George Orthodox Church. She also served as secretary and president of the Syrian American Ladies Club of El Paso. She passed away in 2011.
SO I WAS SURPRISED to learn that a young lady with the last name of Haddad was a member of UTEP’s women’s golf team this year. I was further surprised the young lady, Audrey Haddad, attended Cycle du Vuillonnex in Geneva, Switzerland, and was recruited out of Central Florida Preparatory School in Orlando and studied at Core Golf Academy under former Miner Annie Mallory.
Audrey garnered six top-five tournament finishes her senior year, including a championship at the Grand Prix de la Bresse in France.
It’s a small world.
AUDREY WAS one under par to lead the Miners to a third place finish in the Aggie Memorial tournament at the New Mexico State Golf Course in Las Cruces this fall season. She also had a three under par round in the MSU/Payne Stewart Memorial in Springfield, Missouri. The Miners finished second.
Her parents are Bassem and Guylaine Haddad, who live in Switzerland.
TRIVIA QUESTION: Who was the only person in NBA history to be named Most Valuable Player, Coach of the Year and Executive of the Year?
DID YOU SEE the interview that Steve Kaplowitz did about me in last Sunday’s issue of El Paso Inc.?
It was great and really appreciated.
During the interview I said that a ‘crazy’ editor from Tennessee took over at the El Paso Herald Post.
I should have said “he seemed crazy, but what an editor.” Harry Moskos was full of energy and enthusiasm and elevated the Herald-Post to new heights.
SUDDENLY I was assigned to cover not only the Dallas Cowboys and Super Bowls but World Series games, NBA finals, Triple Crown races, PGA tournaments.
I’ll always be grateful to him.
(P.S. I also misspoke in the interview on which son pays for my golf. It’s Victor, not as stated in the interview).
TRIVIA ANSWER: Larry Bird.
