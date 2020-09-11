Not so long ago, things didn’t look so great for the guitar, that global symbol of youthful freedom and rebellion for 70 years running.
With hip-hop and spectacle pop supposedly owning the hearts and wallets of millennials and Generation Z — and so many 20th-century guitar deities either dead (Jimi Hendrix, Kurt Cobain) or soloing into their 70s (Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page) — electric guitar sales had skidded by about one-third in the decade since 2007, according to Music Trades, a research organization that tracks industry data.
Gibson guitars, whose celebrated Les Paul line had helped put the Led in Zeppelin, was sliding toward bankruptcy.
Quarantine companion
But a half-year into a pandemic that has threatened to sink entire industries, people are turning to the guitar as a quarantine companion, spurring a surge in sales for some of the most storied companies (Fender, Gibson, Martin, Taylor).
“I would never have predicted that we would be looking at having a record year,” said Andy Mooney, chief executive of Fender Musical Instruments Corp., the Los Angeles-based guitar giant that has equipped Rock & Roll Hall of Famers since Buddy Holly strapped on a 1954 sunburst Fender Stratocaster.
“It will be the biggest year of sales volume in Fender history, record days of double-digit growth, e-commerce sales and beginner gear sales. I never would have thought we would be where we are today if you asked me back in March,” Mooney said.
Playing away the blues
It all started with a collective breaking point, according to Jensen Trani, a guitar instructor in Los Angeles who has thousands of instructional videos on YouTube.
“There was this point with my students where I could tell that numbing out on Netflix and Instagram and Facebook was just not working anymore,” Trani, 38, said. “People could no longer go to their usual coping mechanisms. They were saying, ‘How do I want to spend my day?’”
For many, apparently, the answer was “strumming.”
Shortly after stay-at-home orders were announced in the spring, Trani saw a surge of traffic for his videos, he said, and quickly tripled his number of private students taking lessons remotely.
The biggest names in the business of online guitar instruction were seeing a similar pattern.
Fender said that its guitar-instruction app, Fender Play, which features Trani as an instructor, saw its user base shoot to 930,000 from 150,000 between late March and late June.
Nearly 20% of the newcomers were under 24, and 70% were under 45, the company reported. Female users accounted for 45% of the new wave, compared with 30% before the pandemic.
In a narrow sense, the surge made sense. Prospective players who had never quite found the time to take up an instrument suddenly had little excuse not to.
As James Curleigh, chief executive of Gibson Brands, put it: “In a world of digital acceleration, time is always your enemy. All of a sudden time became your friend.”
But there was more to it, Trani said. Many newcomers to the instrument seemed to be looking for an oasis of calm.
“There is,” he said, “this sense of learning how to sit with yourself.”
That was the case for one of his new students, Kayla Lucido, 31, of San Jose, California, who decided to make good on her long-standing ambitions to learn guitar in March..
“It’s been quite healing for me, learning something new, and being able to drown everything else out,” said Lucido, who has been plucking out songs like “Beautiful Stranger” by Halsey or “Bluebird” by Miranda Lambert, even for 10 minutes each day.
Every day is Black Friday’
“I’ve been in the instrument retail business for 25-plus years and I’ve never seen anything like it,” Brendan Murphy, a senior salesman at Sweetwater, an online retailer of guitars and other instruments, wrote in an email in July. “It feels like every day is black Friday.”
Other online retailers were reporting the same thing in the spring and into summer. Despite having to close 293 of its 296 giant retail showrooms in March and April because of the coronavirus, Guitar Center was soon seeing triple-digit sales growth for most top guitar brands on the website, according to Michael Doyle, the company’s senior vice president of guitar merchandising.
Guitars are hardly the only consumer item to experience a quarantine bounce, of course. Sales have spiked for many items since lockdowns began — bicycles, baking yeast, board games, yoga mats, beans and even Everclear, the 190-proof spirit.
But a guitar is not a bag of lentils. A new guitar usually requires an investment of several hundred dollars, if not several thousand, and new players and virtuosos alike often live with their trusty ax for years, bonding with it as a statement of personal taste and style.
It’s what economists would call a “discretionary” purchase.
Throw in factory closures for manufacturers and a virtual disappearance of brick-and-mortar retailers, and the situation seemed nearly apocalyptic.
“I figured that this is one of those business-falls-off a-cliff situations,” said Chris Martin, the chief executive of C.F. Martin & Co., the 187-year-old manufacturer of acoustic guitars that has supplied contemporary stars like John Mayer and Ed Sheeran, as well as legends like Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell and some guy named Elvis, over decades.
But after a “terrible” March, with revenues 40% below normal, business roared back.
“It’s unbelievable the demand there is right now for acoustic guitars,” said Martin. “I’ve been through guitar booms before, but this one caught me completely by surprise.”
