NEW YORK — Eddie Van Halen – the guitar virtuoso whose blinding speed, control and innovation propelled his band into one of hard rock’s biggest groups, fueled the unmistakable fiery solo in Michael Jackson’s “Beat It,” and was elevated to a rock god status – died Tuesday, Oct. 6. He was 65.
“He was the best father I could ask for,” Van Halen’s son Wolf wrote in a social media post. “Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift.”
With his distinct solos, Eddie Van Halen fueled the ultimate California party band and helped knock disco off the charts starting in the late 1970s with his band’s self-titled debut album and then with “1984,” which contains the classics “Jump,” “Panama” and “Hot for Teacher.”
Van Halen is among the top 20 best-selling artists of all time, and the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007. Rolling Stone magazine put Eddie Van Halen at No. 8 in its list of the 100 greatest guitarists.
For much of his career, Eddie Van Halen, a classically trained pianist, wrote and experimented with sounds while drunk or high. Sober since 2008, he lost part of his tongue to a cancer.
He was married to actress Valerie Bertinelli, with whom he had son Wolf, and then to stuntwoman-turned-publicist Janie Liszewski.
