Even as states open up and, in some places, restaurants start to serve sit-down meals again, having friends in the house even for a short while remains a bad idea, experts say.
Getting together outside — on blankets spaced apart in a park or on the deck or front porch or lawn at your home — is the way to go.
“Much of the sentiment in the medical community has been shifting from a hard line, binary stay home order to something more along a continuum, with a focus on harm reduction,” said Dr. Jasmine Marcelin, the associate medical director of antimicrobial stewardship at Omaha’s University of Nebraska Medical Center.
With careful planning, a cautious mind and some creative design, getting together with a limited number of friends and family members can be done.
Here are some fundamental guidelines to follow:
Stay outside
“Outside is really key,” said Lindsey Leininger, a health policy researcher and professor at Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College. “We know that being indoors can be a risk factor for something going quite wrong,” even with a few guests.
And entertaining at home or in a park can be safer than outdoor dining at restaurants, because you can control who touches all the food, plates and table settings at all times, and be responsible for your own distancing.
Miss happy hour with your colleagues? Prepare two cocktails at home, funnel them into the strongest cooling bottle you have and ask a friend to meet you with his or her own glass. Pour out your drink, have your pal place the other glass 6 feet away, fill it then retreat back to your spot. Lift a glass to your ingenuity.
Distance is everything
If you plan on having a larger group, get out your tape measure and make sure your chairs are at least 6 feet apart. Do not place shared tables between them. If you have an outdoor space big enough for multiple tables, space them accordingly and have only those who have been sheltering together sit together at each one.
Guests should wear masks at all times, except for when dining. The host should also have a few extra masks on hand in case someone arrives without one.
BYO Everything
On this, the experts all agreed: Bring your own food, silverware and plates (or bring paper and plastic utensils, preferably biodegradable ones to reduce waste) and drinks, including alcoholic beverages and glasses.
“This should also include bringing your own condiments,” said Jennifer Collins, chief executive of JDC Events, an event-planning agency, in Silver Spring, Maryland. “It would also be great to have hand sanitizer on each table.”
If you want to share, grill.
“Chips and dip are a terrible idea,” said Leininger, of the Tuck School. Ditto for any notions of making a big lasagna and letting people serve themselves.
“If someone breathes over the lasagna and gets everyone else sick, you as a hostess would feel terrible,” she said.
Still, “there are gradients of risk,” she said. “Something hot off the grill poses the least of them.”
Don’t freak out about the bathroom.
“The good news is that the bathroom, with a little bit of care, is not something you need to stress about,” Leininger said. “Send people in one at a time, have them wear a mask and wash the heck out of their hands.”
Whatever you can do as a host to promote hand washing is more important than anything else. Now is the time to buy lovely pump soaps and fun decorative towels. Lay out the towels and have your guests bring them back and put them in the trash outside.
Between each guest’s use, you might want to clean your bathroom surfaces with disinfectant, just to be safe.
