Several organizations are hosting community events through April 3 around the spring poppy bloom at Castner Range to push forward efforts to preserve the land and make the site a national monument.
Events will include hiking trips, trail work and clean ups, Earth Day activities and more.
The Castner Range Coalition, Frontera Land Alliance, Nuestra Tierra Conservation Project, El Paso Community Foundation and the Franklin Mountain Wilderness Coalition are also launching a paid media campaign calling on the Biden administration to take action.
“Our community has been waiting for 50 years,” said Janaé Reneaud Field with The Frontera Land Alliance.
“We need the Biden administration to act now to protect Castner Range for the people and ensure the cultural, historical and environmental treasure can be enjoyed by future generations.”
Efforts to save the range have been ongoing for decades, and U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-El Paso, last year re-introduced the Castner Range National Monument Act.
Castner Range comprises more than 7,000 acres and was an artillery range at Fort Bliss through 1966. The land is still owned by the Army, though parts of the range have been transferred to the city for development over the years.
Several organizations have lobbied for its conservation, which would require the Department of the Interior to establish a management plan to protect natural habitat while opening areas up for recreation. The land would have to be cleared of potential explosives before any hiking and biking trails could be established.
To help, you can sign a letter of support at esign.castnerrangenationalmonument.org
Information: castnerrangenationalmonument.org
