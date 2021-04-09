El Paso Opera has been awarded OPERA America’s Next Stage Grant.
The $20,000 grant will help support the organization’s production of “Frida,” an opera based on the life, love and art of famed Mexican artist Frida Kahlo and composed by Robert Xavier Rodriguez.
Originally scheduled for March 2021, “Frida” will now be staged on March 19, 2022 at the Abraham Chavez Theatre.
The El Paso Opera production will feature an all Latinx cast as well as a Creative Team consisting of persons who are traditionally underrepresented.
“The hauntingly beautiful work, performed in Spanish and English, presents the icon’s life. Through music, monologue, dance, and visual spectacle the audience will witness her paintings come to life as this celebration of one of the most-beloved artists of the 20th century unfolds,” Opera America stated in its grant announcement.
OPERA America’s Next Stage Grant supports the presentation of second or subsequent productions of existing, underperformed North American works, with the opportunity to edit, adjust, and refine the works for new audiences.
Next Stage Grants are funded by Gene Kaufman, Terry Eder-Kaufman, and New Vision for NYC Opera, with additional support from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.
Information: 915-581-5534; epopera.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.