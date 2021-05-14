The Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences honored 37 graduates at the Plaza Theatre May 7. Part of the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, the school awarded 26 students a master’s in biomedical sciences. Eleven students received a post-baccalaureate certificate in biomedical sciences.
The school aims to educate the next multicultural generation of scientists and health-related professionals, school officials said in a news release.
More than 70 students have graduated from the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences since 2020.
Most of its graduates attend medical or dental school or pursue their doctorate after graduation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.