Tickets are now on sale for the 2021-22 season of El Paso Opera, which will feature a special show on Frida Kahlo and a requiem for the victims of the 2019 El Paso shooting.
“Giving Voice,” the second installment in the annual series amplifying Latinx opera singers locally and nationally. Mezzo-Soprano Cecilia Duarte, previously featured on the El Paso stage as the lead in the 2019 “Cruzar la Cara de la Luna” production, will headline the event alongside pianist Ana Maria Otamendi.
The show, in collaboration with the University of Texas at El Paso’s Opera UTEP program, is at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept.19 at the Plaza Theatre.
The “El Paso Requiem,” created in commemoration of the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting in El Paso, will be at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22-23 at the Plaza Theatre. This is presented by Communities for Peace – a collaboration of the El Paso Opera, El Paso Symphony Orchestra, El Paso ProMusica, the UTEP Department of Music and the El Paso Community Foundation.
“Frida,” based on the life of iconic Mexican artist Frida Khalo, will be held Saturday, March 19 at the Abraham Chavez Theatre. The production features the stylings of Robert Xavier Rodríguez, which fuses opera, Mexican folkloric and mariachi music, and Broadway musical theater. The show stars Catalina Cuervo and Ricardo Herrera and an all-Latin cast.
Tickets and information: 915-581-5534; epopera.org; @elpasoopera on Facebook and Instagram.
