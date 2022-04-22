Need to spruce up your space?
Try a native plant to add some color and life to your yard – all the while conserving water and helping restore a healthy ecosystem to the region.
The Centennial Museum and Chihuahuan Desert Gardens at UTEP is hosting the Spring 2022 Flora Fest – a native and native-adapted plant sale.
The sale starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 30 until all items are sold at the Undergraduate Learning Center Plaza at UTEP, 500 W. University.
“Native plants are beautiful, and they help conserve water, require less maintenance, and are more cold-hardy than plants from other parts of the world,” officials said online at florafest.org. “Native plants also provide food and habitat for birds, bees and butterflies.”
The El Paso Master Gardeners, horticulturists and other plant experts will be on hand to offer advice on how to care for their plants at home.
Only credit cards will be accepted. Plants start at $9 for most 1-gallon sizes and run $25-$40 for 5-gallon sizes. Shoppers are encouraged to bring their own wagon or cart to carry their plants.
Parking is free at the Sun Bowl Parking Garage. Plant loading will take place along Wiggins Way, and volunteers will be available to help you load your vehicle.
The event serves as a fundraiser for the maintenance and operations of the gardens. The fall 2021 sale drew nearly 500 visitors.
Information: florafest.org
