Got golf? East El Paso's revamped Breaking 100 driving range goes high-tech

Amid the whipping sounds of swinging clubs, Jonathan Lopez and Andrew Harris walked along an aisle of driving bays filled with golfers hitting balls into the distance of a vast receiving pit, several blocks long.
Lopez, a financial planner and avid golfer, was explaining the details of Breaking 100 Driving Range and Pro Shop, an East El Paso business venture he started with Harris and a third partner, Ernie Alonzo.
“There are cameras that are attached to the top of this structure” Lopez said, pointing to the uppermost support beams of 18 open-air bays that shaded about a dozen golfers in separate parties, all taking turns teeing off.
“As they hit the golf ball, it goes up into the air, and the cameras track the flight of the ball, and send that info back to these screens,” he said, pointing to the monitors set up in each bay.
“The screens will tell the golfer their ball speed, their distance, their height, their dispersion, their curve – all the metrics golfers will need to get better.”
Harris, also a financial planner, summarized the role that he thinks Breaking 100 will play in the region’s golf scene.
“One, it gives you analytics that you need to truly improve your game. The other aspect is it is just fun to see where your ball is going, how far you are hitting it, and learning more about your swing and your game, for golfers and amateurs,” Harris said.
Another benefit, he said, is that Breaking 100 can be a more comfortable alternative to five hours on a heat drenched El Paso course.
“You can be here for a couple of hours and have a similar experience under shade and somewhere a little more weather friendly,” he said.
Breaking 100 is showcasing Toptracer Range technology with the hope that El Paso’s golfing community can benefit from a tool previously available only to the world’s elite golfers.
“Ten years ago for the average golfer to know the distance they hit the ball, or the height they hit the ball, and anything like that, they would have to pay a significant amount of money to go to golf fitting studios around the country,” said Lopez, who added that Breaking 100 is the only driving range between Albuquerque and Lubbock to have the Toptracer technology available for the general public.
Breaking 100, 1351 Lee Trevino, opened in November and is working to establish itself as a place where golf enthusiasts return to regularly.
“This is my second time here, but the first time with my sons,” said Brad Hudgins, a retired U.S. Army soldier who now teaches JROTC at Del Valle High School.
“It’s amazing. At normal driving ranges you don’t get this feedback, knowing the exact distances on your clubs,” he aid, as he watched his teenage sons, Roman and Brooklyn, teeing up.
Manny Valdez, 37, was playing one of Breaking 100’s popular apps – virtual golf – which simulates how your drives would land in some of the world’s premier golf courses.
“I’m playing the St. Andrew’s golf course. It’s pretty cool to go through these courses without even being there,” said Valdez, who has been golfing for about a year. “I’m just trying to practice my golf game, get it better and better,” he said.
One of Breaking 100’s key assets is an employee with a long history in high school golfing – Danny Lopez, a respected golf coach for 35 years at Hanks High School.
Now retired, he is on hand at the driving range providing a variety of help to guests of the range.
“I’ve been around the game of golf for a long time, and I love it, and I want to promote it and help it grow,” he said, adding that the data tracking available at Breaking 100 is a tremendous asset for golfers of any level.
“This is for everybody. It’s for the golfer who wants to practice and get feedback to improve or just for somebody who wants to come out and hit balls.”
Breaking100 also has an in-house golf club builder and provides club fitting and repair.
Plus, Jonathan Lopez said, the pro shop features an “upper-echelon launch monitor” – the GC Quad – that uses four cameras to take 20,000 pictures per second of a golf swing for advanced analytics.
