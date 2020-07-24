We cringe when we think about what might have been since the COVID-19 pandemic changed our lives.
For instance, this weekend would have brought the Mighty Mujer Triathlon on July 25.
Like other event planners, race founder Gabriela Gallegos rescheduled for next year: April 24, 2021.
But what do you do if an event is a fundraiser for your nonprofit?
Virtual races have been the go-to since the COVID-19 pandemic blew up in March, preventing large-scale gatherings.
Instead, popular fundraising walk/run events are counting on supporters to participate at different times and from different locations, relying on the honor system to track and report their times. Some events ask supporters to post photos of their participation on social media.
Among them were the Braden Aboud Run/Walk, which went virtual as the B Strong From Home event in May, and the Lee & Beulah Moor Children’s Home Run/Walk for Families in Crisis in June.
One major walk/run fundraiser coming up is the El Paso Holocaust Museum’s Tour de Tolerance.
The event has been a mainstay since 2005, attracting as many as 600 cyclists, runners and walkers to a good cause.
Museum executive director Jamie Flores said the race typically raises more than $20,000 for education programming.
The museum runs an annual budget of about $350,000.
This year, a virtual 10-day challenge starting Aug. 1 could draw more participants than ever. You could ride your bike for 100K or 50K, run or walk a 25K, or be active for 10 days.
Walter Chayes, senior vice president at El Paso’s Merrill Lynch office and a former El Paso Holocaust Museum board chair who founded the fundraiser, said he will miss the traditional bike tour through backroads when “people loved being competitive and riding with friends.”
Yet he’s enthusiastic about the virtual challenge.
“The museum has a good reputation all over the country,” he said. “We’re seeing registrations from out-of-town supporters, friends and family members. People say they are gaining weight at home, and this event can motivate people to get physically active while helping the museum.”
This year, the event has a second beneficiary: El Pasoans Fighting Hunger.
“Our community’s hunger crisis is ongoing and we believe so much in what they’re doing,” Flores said
Tour de Tolerance’s timeline was selected to encompass Aug. 3 – the one-year anniversary of the El Paso mass shooting that left 23 people dead.
Special messages will honor the victims of last year’s hate crime.
“There is so much division across the country now and in any crisis, there is an uptick in hatred and blame,” Flores said.
“People are looking for something that makes a difference and they can be part of a mission that addresses these issues. Even small actions can have big ripple effects.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.