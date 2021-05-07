Abevy of golfers, 24 teams armed with clubs and balls, gathered at Painted Dunes Golf Course on a recent Friday morning to play golf for a good cause.
The Marathon Petroleum - United Way Golf Tournament on April 30 raised more than $65,000 with proceeds benefiting United Way of El Paso County’s Community Impact Fund. Guests included UTEP Athletic Director Jim Senter, football coach Dana Dimel, basketball coach Joe Golding and Chico the Chihuahua.
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, the nation’s largest oil refiner, operates a refinery in El Paso along with a dozen others that process a total of about 2.9 million barrels of crude oil a day.
