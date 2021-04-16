A new “Golding Era” of Miners basketball is underway.
Joe Golding was formally introduced as the 20th UTEP men’s basketball coach on the floor of the Don Haskins Center on Wednesday, April 14.
The weeklong search featured over a dozen candidates, some who either played or coached at UTEP.
“Growing up in Midland and West Texas, I know all about the storied history and tradition of the Miner program – the 1966 national championship, the NCAA Tournament appearances, the conference titles and all the tremendous head coaches who have come through the Sun City, including the legendary Don Haskins,” Golding said at a news conference introducing him to El Paso. “I look forward to putting the Miner program back on top in Conference USA.”
Hiring a new head coach in short order was a priority for Director of Athletics Jim Senter following the sudden departure of Miners head coach Rodney Terry.
After three years at UTEP, Terry unexpectedly submitted his letter of resignation on April 7. He still had three years left on his contract, but the attraction of returning to Austin and working for new head coach Chris Beard was too tempting for him to pass up.
Terry purchased a house in Austin last year, and he spent 10 seasons with the Longhorns (2002-11) as an assistant coach and top recruiter to Rick Barnes.
Golding brings a resume to El Paso that includes a remarkable turnaround of the Abilene Christian University men’s basketball program.
After playing for ACU in the mid 1990s, Golding returned to Abilene to take over the Wildcats program as it started a transition from Division 2 into Division 1.
The challenge to make a program competitive and ready for D1 was not an easy one, and it took years for Golding to build a foundation that would reap benefits.
His record during his first five seasons in the Southland Conference was 63-91, and he never finished higher than seventh in the conference.
However, over the last three seasons, Golding turned ACU into a powerhouse.
His 71-23 overall record included three second place finishes in the Southland and a pair of conference tournament championships.
Abilene Christian went to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 2019, and returned this season and shocked Shaka Smart’s Texas Longhorns. He was named Southland Coach of the Year in 2019.
Golding will have very little time to get settled in El Paso.
First, he will need to meet with all players still on the Miners roster and decide who will stay with him for his first season.
Bryson Williams is expected to turn pro, ending his two years with UTEP.
However, Souley Boum, Jamal Bieniemy, Keonte Kennedy, Christian Agnew, and Kristian Sjolund still make up a good nucleus of talent that he could inherit.
The D1 Transfer Portal is still overflowing with players, since more than 1,350 players have entered the portal.
It is also possible that some Miners in the portal, like Efe Odigie and Tydus Verhoeven, will return to the team if they have a conversation with Golding about playing for him next season.
It is ironic that Golding replaced Terry since it was his victory over Texas in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last month that put everything into motion.
Following Abilene Christian’s upset of the Longhorns, Smart left Texas for the head coaching job at Marquette, Beard was hired away from Texas Tech to take over the Horns, and Terry resigned from UTEP to become an assistant coach for Beard.
None of these chain reactions would have happened if ACU lost to Texas.
So, it is fitting that Golding takes the job that only opened because of his upset win.
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted “Sportstalk” from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@ krod.com.
