Cruise down memory lane with the El Paso Museum of History’s latest exhibit: “Low & Slow: Lowrider Culture on the Border.”
The exhibit, put together with the help of several area car clubs, runs through mid-May at the museum, 510 N. Santa Fe.
It features vibrant cars, custom bikes and motorcycles, many with custom airbrushed art, on loan by members of the clubs. The cars will be rotated in and out of the exhibit.
You can also see replicas of the murals on the pillars at Lincoln Park, some of which have been torn down or covered up for highway construction in the area.
The museum recently reopened after being closed for a year due to the pandemic.
The exhibit is one of several currently on display at the museum, including “Resilience: Remembering August 3rd,” which pays tribute to the victims of
the 2019 mass shooting in El Paso, and “Etchings by Steve Edwards,” featuring works of the late El Paso artist and printmaker.
The museum is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday to Saturday.
Information: 915-212- 0320; history.elpasotexas.gov; @EPMuseumofHistory on Facebook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.