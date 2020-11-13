The Ronald McDonald House Charities have been helping families of sick children in need for over 36 years.
This month, the El Paso house at 300 E. California needed a little bit of help itself.
In such a time of crisis as the near entirety of 2020 has been, the house was unable to maintain its life-sized Ronald McDonald statue that faces the corner of California and Stanton streets. It was in dire need of a new paint job and had a broken leg.
The statue is more than a charicature; it’s emblematic of the care the Ronald McDonald House Charity gives to the community. It was time to give the statue the care it deserves.
El Paso RMHC Executive Director Frank Lopez reached out to a trusted source for assistance: Pronto Body Shop at 1420 Myrtle.
“I have known Tiffany and Javier for a few years as a client at their body shop and got to know them on a personal level,” Lopez said.
“They have always been community conscious and willing to give back so I reached out to them first. Of course, Tiffany agreed without hesitation.”
Pronto owner Tiffany Menefee says that having worked with Lopez before, giving back was a no-brainer.
“We were happy to help on this project,” Menefee said. “The Ronald McDonald House Charities do fabulous work with sick children in our community and we are happy to support them anyway we can.”
The statue’s state of disrepair was quite advanced, and they had to take unusual measures to salvage it, she said.
“Normally when restoring a statue, you just scrape off the old paint and sand it down, but there were so many layers of paint on the statue that not even automotive paint thinner would work. We had to use aviation-grade paint remover to take off all the layers of paint from the statue. It was much more challenging than we expected,” Menefee said with a laugh.
When it came to re-painting the statue, Menefee reached out to borderland artist Victor “Mask” Casas to add the finishing touches.
The statue is now back in its rightful home at the Ronald McDonald House for all to admire.
“We love doing stuff with the community. Last year we repainted a bunch of helmets for the Border Youth Athletic baseball team and we helped organize the Cinco Puntos Galleria,” Menefee said.
“For us, that’s the fun part of our job. We’re very glad to have the skills, connections and ability that we have.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.