Halloween is coming, even if trick-or-treaters are not.
But did you know El Paso is a hot spot for historic haunted places and ghostly tales?
On the Oct. 31 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show” hosted by Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, the topic is “Ghost Stories of El Paso” with guests J.R. Calamia and his psychic wife, Diana Calamia, also known as LadyD.
They will relate the haunted history and spooky stories they encountered while touring El Paso’s ghostly hot spots with Jackson Polk and a crew of photographers. The result was a series of TV programs, “Ghost Stories of El Paso.” Two of the programs will be shown for free each night at drive-in screenings at Ascarate Park on Oct. 30, 31 and Nov.1.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM. For more information, visit EPHistory.com.
