The pandemic may have closed down your favorite dance spot, but the music plays on with the city’s virtual concerts.
The city’s Parks and Recreation Department’s Fall Virtual Concert Series runs every Friday through November at facebook.com/elpasoparksandrec.
The series will include extended virtual concerts and shows for Halloween, Día de los Muertos and Thanksgiving.
The series line-up is as follows:
6 p.m Oct. 30: Halloween Event featuring dance groups and The Princesses Halloween Show
5 p.m. Nov. 1: Día De Los Muertos festivity featuring Mariachi Alegre and ballet folkloricos
8 p.m. Nov. 6: The Dream Merchants Band
8 p.m. Nov. 13: Los Nobles Band
8 p.m. Nov. 20: Locomotion Band
7 p.m. Nov. 27: Thanksgiving Show
Information: facebook.com/elpasoparksandrec; or on Twitter @EPTXParksRec.
