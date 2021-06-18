Colombian singer and songwriter Karol G – known for her reggaeton and Latin trap songs – is coming to El Paso this fall.
The 21-city Bichota Tour will stop at the El Paso County Coliseum on Oct. 29 and end in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in November.
Tickets were to go on sale on Friday, June 18 at karolgmusic.com and ticketmaster.com.
“It’s a dream for me to be able to return to the stage after everything stopped in 2020,” the Latin Grammy winning artist said in a statement. “I was very excited to know that I’ll be able to share my music again live with all my fans.”
Her album, “KG0516,” reached the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums, Spotify’s Top Global Album Debuts and Apple Music’s Top Latin Albums.
That came after the success of her hit song, “Tusa,” with Nicki Minaj.
Recently, her single “El Makinon” with Mariah Angeliq conquered the Billboard Latin Airplay chart, peaking at the No. 1 spot.
It became Karol G’s eleventh song to reach the top of the charts, and the fifth consecutive single from the same album. Other songs included “Tusa,” “Ay Dios Mio,” “Bichota” and “Location,” a collaboration with Anuel AA and J Balvin.
