El Paso dressmaker Sandra Vasquez recalls watching “El Show de Cepillín” like Saturday morning cartoons.
“Without fail, all the family around,” Vasquez said. “But with much more connection, I think, not only because he was a clown, but because he had a warm personality – like a beloved uncle who always made us laugh.”
An iconic Mexican entertainer best known for his clown makeup and catchy children’s songs, Ricardo González Gutiérrez died March 8 of complications following surgery after battling cancer. He was 75.
An actor, singer-songwriter and TV host, Gonzalez went by the name Cepillín, derived from “little toothbrush.”
He started his career as a dentist who painted his face so kids would not be afraid of him as he worked on their teeth. He later become a household name across Mexico, Latin America and the southwest United States.
Gonzalez won the hearts of young and old with songs like “La Feria de Cepillín,” “Tomás,” “En el Bosque de la China” – and his signature version of the happy birthday serenade, “Las Mañanitas.” He hosted a popular TV show named “El Show de Cepillín” in the 1970s that was renewed in the early 2000s. He also acted in a handful of movies in the 70s and 80s, and also appeared in more recent television shows such as “Me caigo de risa” in 2014.
A public funeral was held March 9 in Tlalnepantla de Baz, the State of Mexico, where family and fans sang his songs and said goodbye to him with a strong applause. Born Feb. 7, 1946, in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Gonzalez is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Aidé Guajardo; as well as his children, Ricardo, Aidé and Roberto.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
