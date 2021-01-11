Gary G. Porras reported for work with his Heavenly Father on the morning of December 29, 2020. A tireless worker who built a successful business, he will no doubt be remembered for his generosity and kind heart. His goal in life was to serve others, no matter the cost.

Gary was born in Camargo, Chihuahua, to Tito Porras and Soledad Yanez. As a young man, he immigrated to El Paso, Texas, and that became his beloved home for the rest of his life.

While learning English at El Paso High School, he met his soulmate Mireille. They would marry, and in 1977, together form Garick Electric Co., named after their two sons. Today, the Garick Group, Inc. is one of the largest subcontractors in the southwest United States. Gary served on numerous boards and civic organizations, including the City of El Paso Planning Commission, Civil Service Commission, and the Thomason Hospital Board of Managers.

Despite his accomplishments, his life was dedicated to taking care of his family and his fellow man. Although Gary was an open benefactor to many causes and persons in need, only now, is the breadth of his “secret” benevolence being revealed, as hundreds of well wishes and condolences, along with their accompanying stories, are received by the family.

Gary’s love for his family was truly unconditional. He would beam with joy as he would tell anyone who would listen about his grandchildren and great-grandchild. The highlights to his days were speaking with his son first thing in the morning to plan the day’s activities, speaking with his other son about politics, taking morning strolls with his daughter, or picking fruit at his other daughter’s garden, and marveling over its abundance.

To his last breath, his number one concern was the well-being of the love of his life, Mireille.

To his family, he was a mentor and a hero, and the best example of a human being to emulate. The worst thing someone could say to him is that something can’t be done; he would find a way. In good times and in challenging times, his strength of body and character never relented, even up to his death. He was quite simply our Superman.

Today, our Guardian Angel resides in Heaven, where he will continue his work.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Mireille; children and grandchildren, Richard and Regina Porras (Raina), Gary Paul and Cecilia Porras (Phillip, Genelle, Gregory), Christian and Giselle Aguayo (Itzel, Christian, Alondra), Steve and Ruby Vasquez (Noah, Emmy); great-grandchild Syrena; and his four-legged companion, Blanquita. He is also survived by brothers and sisters, Sergio Porras, Tito Porras, Hortencia Wilson, Consuelo Arellano, Carolina Triolo, Pilar Fellows; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

In memory of Gary, donations can be made to SPJ, P.O. Box 222038, El Paso, Texas 79913 (www.spjinc.org).