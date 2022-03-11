Joseph Herbert, aka Jo Koy, aka “Josep,” tickled the borderland’s funny bone at the Don Haskins Center on Friday, March 4 under his “Funny is Funny World Tour.”
Jo Koy’s comedy centers around his upbringing and family life – his dad is white, his mom is Filipino – and often focuses on his mother, who he says calls him “Josep.”
“Comedy is just an unspoken language. Everybody understands it,” said the comedian who has released several specials, including Netflix’s “Jo Koy: In His Elements,” filmed in the Filipines.
“Funny is funny. When it’s not funny, they’ll let you know.”
ABC has ordered a pilot for a comedy, “Josep,” which will follow Jo Koy as a Filipino American nurse “attempting to navigate dating, fatherhood and a very Filipino mother who loves to help.”
