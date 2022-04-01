Frontera Bugalú still electrifying cumbia sounds

Born on the border and now a favorite across the southwest, Frontera Bugalú has graced stages across the United States with its electrifying cumbia sounds, including memorable sets in El Paso at Neon Desert Music Festival and a recent sold-out show at The Rock House.
The group has also performed overseas, taking its cumbias – upbeat dance music that originated in Colombia and became popularized in Mexico as well as the southwestern U.S. – as far as Finland.
Founded by accordionist and singer Kiko Rodriguez, the group took a hiatus during the pandemic. As live music resurges, Rodriguez said, Frontera Bugalú is resetting and regrouping, hoping to pick up where it left off.
Over the years, Frontera Bugalú has built a dedicated following. It recently re-released its album, “Empire Latino” and plans to release singles and videos for songs from the album. New music is also expected soon.
El Paso Inc. caught up with Rodriguez to talk about the group’s return to the stage.
Q: What has Frontera Bugalú been up to in the two years since the pandemic started?
We’ve worked on music, fixed up our live set and made plans for the future.
For a while, we couldn’t do much, even rehearsals were hard to put together. Everyone has families and other projects, and we were very conscious that we could give ourselves and many others COVID. So, we waited patiently and made plans.
Q: How did the shutdowns in 2020 and the ongoing pandemic affect your band?
For us, it destroyed plans we had been working on for years.
We lost all of our normal business. We lost several incomes for musicians that definitely depend on it, and we lost the momentum we had been building. We are starting from scratch again.
Thankfully, all of us still want to play this music and the fans still want to hear it.
Q: You recently had one of your first shows back in El Paso. How does it feel to be back on stage performing in front of fans again?
It was a great healing feeling. I have never gone that long without playing music in my life. We realized how much we miss it and how important it is in our lives. I think most people feel that way. The show sold out quickly and we felt very honored to still have El Paso in our corner.
Q: Why did you decide to re-release your latest album, ‘Empire Latino’?
It’s a great album that deserves fresh ears. We delayed new releases due to the pandemic but are now getting ready to release three new singles this year and an album in the fall.
Q: What else can fans look forward to this year?
Our El Paso shows have been great. We encourage everyone to go to our next one it will be all ages and outdoors on May 21 Downtown at the San Carlos Building, 501 Texas Ave.
We also have shows in Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Marfa and San Antonio, among many others. Our new album and new music videos are due this year so keep an eye out.
Q: Do you have a message for your hometown fans?
We really want to thank our hometown. They have supported us for many years and allowed us to begin traveling nationally and internationally. We take the border vibes wherever we go.
Thank you for supporting independent music.
