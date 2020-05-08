Several El Paso area health care workers are showing their El Paso Strong spirit in New York City, where they’re volunteering to assist with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Carol Cross, a pharmacology faculty at El Paso Community College’s Rio Grande Campus, is volunteering to establish the pharmacy at the Billie Jean King Center in Queens, New York. The facility, which can become a 470-bed hospital, is treating patients who have contracted COVID-19.
Tamara Mendoza, a registered nurse at Altomar Home Health Care in El Paso, is also in New York City assisting on the frontlines.
They are among more than 1,000 nurses from across the nation who are on the frontlines of the pandemic in New York City to assist with health care workers at the epicenter of the outbreak.
If you would like to salute your health care hero, submit their name, photo and a message to photos@elpasoinc.com. See more photos from readers at elpasoinc.com.
