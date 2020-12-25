In the year 2120, if man is still alive, they will still be talking about the year 2020.
While it is probably a year most people would love to forget, it is one that will be talked about for a very long time.
There are so many stories, good and bad, that will be told about the COVID-19 pandemic, I want to say a few words about one event in particular-the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.
To some, it is “only” a football game, but to many people in our community, this 87-year-old annual tradition is so much more.
There were 43 bowl games scheduled in 2020, and at this time, 11 of them have been canceled due to the pandemic. All bowls exist for one basic reason-to create tourism in their cities during a time when most people are not traveling. We can go a little further with the Sun Bowl.
The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl exists for three reasons. One, is to create a good quality event for our city, which, if you have never been to one, it is more than just a game. It also brings some prominent universities to town that most El Pasoans have never seen play, such as USC, Florida State, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, UCLA, just to name a few.
Secondly, to give El Paso some positive national exposure. CBS has been broadcasting the Sun Bowl game 57 consecutive years, and for four hours, paints our city with a beautiful description of what a wonderful place El Paso is. Lastly, to have a positive economic impact on our city. Studies have shown that the Sun Bowl brings El Paso between $14 to $20 million annually. In 2010, when Notre Dame played Miami, a study showed it brought in close to $25 million dollars to our economy.
While the 2020 edition of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl has been canceled, we are already preparing for the 2021 game, and we will be better than ever.
Yes, it was a tough decision to cancel the game this year, but there is no doubt it was the right decision based on what our city is going through with the virus.
We know how not having the game will affect our hotels, restaurants, and stores, but we had to put the safety of our citizens, schools and visitors first, and while cancelation hurt us deeply, we felt we had no other choice.
However, while not having the bowl game, Kellogg’s, our title sponsor, has generously committed one million meals to the local food bank to help feed the hungry, and has also committed to pay the people who would have been working the Sun Bowl game this year. What a tremendous gesture for our city from a company who’s headquartered in Michigan.
A great big thank you to Kellogg’s and Tony the Tiger.
Meanwhile, our staff, Ellen Hughes, Pam Carter, Jay Pritchard, Joe Daubach and Eddie Morelos, continue to work hard to get all our events back to normal in 2021. They are the hardest working group in the bowl business and beyond.
We will be back.
Until then, have a good holiday season, but please do it responsibly. Be safe, stay healthy, and follow the protocols that have been set by our health officials.
Sincerely,
Bernie Olivas
Sun Bowl Association Executive Director
