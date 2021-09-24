Earlier this year I became a fabuela – a fabulous abuela.
And while eight months into grandmahood has me feeling fabulous, the news of me having a grandchild at 50 took me more than a minute to embrace.
I was supposed to be 50 and fabulous and free – free of children who had left the nest just a few years prior before COVID returned a couple of them home.
But the shock soon turned into unconditional love, especially after holding CJay in my arms for the first time. Now healthy, happy and surrounded by family giddy over his chubby cheeks and charming smile, CJay is enveloped with endless hugs, kisses, tickles, caresses and squeezes.
I don’t know if it’s true that you love your grandchildren more than your own children: It is the same kind of unconditional, unexplainable, immeasurable love – but with a little special sprinkle on top.
Psychology Today says grandmas act differently with their grandkids than with their own children because we’re mellower as we get older, and we aren’t typically dealing with the same day-to-day parenting challenges 24/7. I’d have to agree.
Being a fabuela is also a chance for a do-over and to correct mistakes we may have made with our own children. And finally, unlike parents who naturally have their children’s love, we must earn our grandchildren’s adoration – hence the spoiling. Also true.
What’s just as special is seeing your own children become parents.
Seeing the stare of unconditional love – and the look of sheer panic – in my son’s eyes as he cradles CJay has been pretty rewarding, too. (So has seeing him change a dirty diaper and breathe deeply in frustration when the crying begins.)
I can only hope my son and his girlfriend now appreciate what this fabuela and the rest of the grandparent clan meant when they said “because I said so” or “because I love you.”
And I can’t wait to hear every other important parenting phrase come from the first-time parents: “No!” “Put that back.” “Wipe that look off your face.” “Don’t look at me like that.” “Stop crying or I’ll give you something to cry about.” “Shut the door!” “Don’t make me tell you again.” “Turn off the lights!” “Over my dead body.” “As long as you’re living under my roof...”
And some of this fabuela’s personal favorites: “Clean your room – right this time.” “Push the toaster back.” “Say your prayers.” “Don’t do anything stupid.” “I’d fight tooth and nail for you.” “Make good choices.” “Te amo – to infinity and beyond.”
Cindy Ramirez is the features editor for El Paso Inc., editor of El Paso Inc. Magazine, the mother of three grown boys and a new “fabuela” just trying to get it right more often than wrong. To share parenting advice or your funny parenting moments, email her at features@elpasoinc.com.
