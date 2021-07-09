James Harkness is a familiar figure in New York Broadway shows.
He has performed for its audiences for more than 20 years, and has earned his share of coverage in Playbill.com – an authority for news on the theater – with hundreds of articles, photos, videos, and listings of his career highlights.
But beyond the theater’s swanky crowds, lights and velvet curtain, his identity is relatively unknown.
“When I walk out of my apartment in New York, nobody knows who I am. I’m just another person who is making it through in this life,” Harkness said during a recent visit to El Paso.
Harkness, in the Broadway sense, is a star – a best-director nominee, award-winning choreographer, singer, songwriter, and a lead performer in some of Broadway’s top shows over the past two decades, including “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations,” for which Harkness and the show received a Grammy nomination for best musical theater album.
“That whole journey is a world of itself. Chicago is a magical piece. I think it is one of the best musical theater pieces written,” said Harkness, remembering his 2010 performance alongside Christie Brinkley.
Harkness has a formidable performing arts resume. But his Broadway credentials arrived after a long journey of highs and heartbreaks as a dancer and performer.
“I have had a lot of beauty and a lot of wonder, but I have also had a lot of rejection,” he said. “But I never stopped doing what I loved, and I never stopped believing in it.”
His career started in El Paso’s Lower Valley more than 2,000 miles from New York City.
“This is my hometown,” Harkness said. “Bel Air Highlanders all the way.”
The youngest of five children, he was raised by a single mom, Melba Harkness, a nurse who gave to him a love for performing.
He danced and performed in elementary school shows, then joined gymnastics as a freshman in high school. It was a good fit for his athletic ability, he said, but the days of gymnastics would be forgotten when a chance encounter at school dramatically shifted his focus.
“I remember I was on the parallel bars, just wasting time, and I was watching these groups of people doing choreography and dancing on the gym floor,” he recalled. “As I watched them, I thought, ‘I want to do that.’”
So he talked to a girl in the school’s Mu Delta Chi dance team and she invited him to audition. He made the team and danced into the world of performing arts.
“They didn’t care what color my skin was, they didn’t care what my grade point average was, they didn’t care if I was this or if I was that,” he said. “I was welcomed into it because we all shared the love of dance. And it was really a special thing. I felt 100% welcomed just as James.”
He graduated in 1987, joined the U.S. Navy, then found a job. Throughout it all, he found ways to stay in the game, visiting dance studios, finding an agent and auditioning several times a week.
His first big audition was for the Oscars, under the direction of dancing legend Debbie Allen.
“So I go into this room I see all of these people and I actually walked out. I walk out of the building. Because I was incredibly intimidated. I stopped myself and I turned around and I went back in,” he said, recalling that he said to himself: “If you don’t do it, you will never know if you’re good enough. So I had to go back in and try.”
He made it to the final cut but didn’t get the job.
Harkness later arrived at the Screenland Studios in North Hollywood to audition for Michael Jackson’s “Dangerous” World Tour.
From the hundreds of world-class dancers who auditioned, Harkness made it down to the final dozen, down to the moment when the audition director said to them: “Congratulations you are the group that Michael will choose from for his next concert tour,” recalled Harkness.
He was disappointed to not get the call for that tour. But, as with the other setbacks, he kept a positive perspective.
“All of these incredible dancers who have danced for Michael Jackson, who have danced for Paula Abdul, who have danced for Janet Jackson, who have danced for Prince – they have danced for everyone,” he said. “And then there was me. This boy from El Paso, Texas, who really didn’t know what he was doing there.”
Soon after, he was picked up by Latin pop megastar Chayanne, and Harkness set off on an international tour, exposing him to major stadium and amphitheater shows in the United States and Central America.
Harkness was soon hired to choreograph, sing and perform in a series of Latin-themed Las Vegas shows.
He had found his stride, on stage, sweat-drenched and charging through the neon fog amid lights and music, arranging choreographies for the most talented performers of the era.
“It was incredible,” he said. “I felt like a rock star.”
And then, Broadway called. Seven shows, 13 roles, multiple awards and a Grammy nomination have established him with a formidable resume of performances on the world’s premier theater stage.
But there is one stage that, for him, is untouchable by the rest: A stage off Giles Street down the road from his high school with a carpeted floor, a TV by the door, squared mirrors covering a wall and a couch against the back wall. It is the living room of his childhood home.
It’s the home to where he returned to care for his mother after she suffered a stroke this past April.
“Being back home in El Paso has really reminded me, and honed in for me, that this is where everything started,” he said.
He stood in his old home at that moment, reflecting on his life to this point. It was surreal, he said, to have been on stages around the world, experiencing the joys and disappointments of a performer’s life, and to come home so far from those stage lights, yet so central to his love of performing.
“Everything is so tangible. I feel like I can touch every thread from here, to where I am now,” he said, speaking slowly to contain his emotion. “I am here, and I can see myself sitting in our living room right over there, watching TV with my family and watching those videotapes over and over again, learning the steps – all of that stuff. And now, this is my life. This is my career. This is my passion and I love it .”
