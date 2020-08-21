It is an alliance that is right for the times, with a new leader right for the challenges.
The city has merged the Museums and Cultural Affairs Department with Parks and Recreation and appointed 19-year city employee Ben Fyffe as director of the new entity: Cultural Affairs and Recreation
“My career has had progressive steps with more responsibilities,” said Fyffe, whose first job in the city was assistant director of education at El Paso Museum of Art. He served as assistant MCAD director for five years.
In his new role, which he started in late June, he oversees 269 parks with 570 employees and MCAD’s three museums, public art efforts and arts programming with 55 employees.
“We are extremely confident in the leadership that Ben has shown while serving in both capacities,” Deputy City Manager of Quality of Life Tracey Jerome said in a statement. “Not only is he an incredible asset for our city and community, but Ben is an example of the city’s organizational commitment to strong succession implementation and the development of talent from within the organization.”
Committed to community
Born and raised in the Mission Valley and East El Paso, Fyffe is also the first-ever native El Pasoan to run MCAD.
His experience with promoting local culture goes back to middle school, when he led tours of Ysleta Mission. In high school he was in the first class of teen docents at El Paso Museum of Art at the old Turney Mansion.
“I’ve always been interested in how art and culture affect a community,” Fyffe said. “Caring about history and culture is in my DNA.”
After graduating from Cathedral High School, he studied art history on a full scholarship to the University of Texas at Austin, taking time in the summers to be a volunteer intern at El Paso Museum of Art.
His first full-time job was with the education department of the Austin Museum of Art, now known as The Contemporary.
There he developed a new appreciation for modern art, in addition to his passion for Italian and French baroque art and architecture. He also saw the inner workings of museum operations and the importance of public-private partnerships.
When his mother called him in 2001 about a job opening at the art museum in El Paso, he returned, thinking he would stay for two or three years before leaving for an art history graduate program.
Instead he honed his administrative skills in city jobs and earned a master’s degree in public administration at UTEP.
Although his last name is Scottish, three of his grandparents were Mexican-American and his roots in the Mission Valley go deep. His father, Mont, worked in the city’s police department and then with Border Patrol and Homeland Security. His mother, Flora, was a homemaker raising three children; his older sister and younger brother also live in El Paso.
Dual responsibilities
While joining parks and arts under one director is new in El Paso, Fyffe says other cities combine different quality of life departments.
“We have a long history of putting art in the parks with outdoor concerts, senior programming and activities for families,” he said. “As a kid I played sports, and I know that parks are part of our lives from an early age.”
In February, as MCAD assistant director, Fyffe was named interim director of the parks department. Sixteen days later, the coronavirus hit El Paso.
“We shut down park facilities in a matter of hours based on the health department’s recommendations and then reassigned park staff for emergency situations,” he said.
Operations were completely restructured in three days.
“The park staff became an integral part of the city’s (COVID-19) response,” he added.
Some facilities were converted to testing centers and staff took on jobs all over: walking dogs at Animal Services, contact tracing at the Office of Emergency Management, and taking food to seniors in the county’s senior nutrition program. The staff has delivered more than 100,000 meals.
After two months, El Paso reopened the parks.
Fyffe is also proud of the way museum staff have stepped up to create virtual tours of exhibits, tackling needed projects and communicating with members.
“You can’t close your doors and then just hope and pray that your audience will be there later,” he said.
